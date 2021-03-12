Program phases nearly complete and York’s downtown dazzles

The second phase includes the following projects: the Goody Pop building, the Jeweler’s Vault building, The Lockbox building, the Global Tech building, the Rex Minert building, the Opera House, the Mr. Dukes Mercantile building, the Pieper Plumbing and Well Drilling building, Sun Theatre, the North Printing and Office Supply building and the Kirkham Michael building. Mogul says there is another project, which was just reviewed by the committee and has been sent to Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) – so because this project has not yet gone before the council, they aren’t naming it yet.

Some of the projects in the second phase didn’t require all the money that was granted – so those funds, Mogul said, “were returned back into the pot so they could be awarded to other projects.”

Some of the projects in Phase 2 have been completed, some are still underway and some haven’t yet started. This phase is still in progress. Work during this phase of the project must be completed and invoices must be submitted before Nov. 20, 2021.

Mogul said a final application for funds -- in a third phase -- will be opened this spring and summer, “and I have advocated to the city to make application for that because I feel that there will be plenty of interest here, in which we could use all of those funds as well.”