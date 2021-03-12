Program phases nearly complete and York’s downtown dazzles

YORK – In 2016, the original application from the City of York was submitted, which asked for funding to be used for a downtown revitalization program.
As recapped by York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul, what followed was a site visit by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Then, in November, of 2016, “the city was informed we were awarded the first phase of funding,” Mogul recalls. “This phase was for a study that was conducted by an engineering firm out of Lincoln. The study highlighted both strengths and weaknesses in the downtown area. From the study, a few redevelopment plans were developed. Ultimately, it was determined that the funds would be used for property rehabilitation.”
The goals of the program are to enhance the historical quality of the downtown area, improve the economic potential of individual buildings and the downtown area in general, strengthen property values, improve the appearance of buildings and encourage pride in the downtown area.
The individual grants were to range from $1,000 to $50,000.
The process began with property owners applying for the funds by providing details about their revitalization plans; then a committee reviewed the applications; the committee’s recommendations were then sent on to the city council for final approval of awards. Each application was considered as a stand-alone application and each was considered by the city council in the same way.
Eligible improvements included the rehabilitation of sidewalks, building facades and structural components which could include brick/masonry repair or restoration; new or replacement of awnings and signs; exterior wall repairs; mounted façade lighting; entries, door and window repairs and replacements; miscellaneous façade improvements; façade code violation eradication; repairs of building code compliance issues; painting in combination with other work.
In the first phase of the project, $350,000 was distributed among 10 property owners who applied for the funding.
Mogul explained that owners had to commit to putting forward at least 25 percent of the cost of the project.
The first phase included the following projects: the Peterson’s Petal building, the former Eakes building, the Elks Lodge, the Goodwill building, the Harlow Homes building, the Little Cubs building, the Marla’s Choice Consignment building, the Mid-America Vision building, Mr. Dukes Mercantile building and the York County Title Company building.
All of the granted money was distributed and all the projects were completed.
Then an application was submitted for the second phase – that too was granted. Mogul explained that $400,000 was then distributed to projects. Owners again had to commit to putting forward at least 25 percent of the funding of the project.
The second phase includes the following projects: the Goody Pop building, the Jeweler’s Vault building, The Lockbox building, the Global Tech building, the Rex Minert building, the Opera House, the Mr. Dukes Mercantile building, the Pieper Plumbing and Well Drilling building, Sun Theatre, the North Printing and Office Supply building and the Kirkham Michael building. Mogul says there is another project, which was just reviewed by the committee and has been sent to Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) – so because this project has not yet gone before the council, they aren’t naming it yet.
Some of the projects in the second phase didn’t require all the money that was granted – so those funds, Mogul said, “were returned back into the pot so they could be awarded to other projects.”
Some of the projects in Phase 2 have been completed, some are still underway and some haven’t yet started. This phase is still in progress. Work during this phase of the project must be completed and invoices must be submitted before Nov. 20, 2021.
Mogul said a final application for funds -- in a third phase -- will be opened this spring and summer, “and I have advocated to the city to make application for that because I feel that there will be plenty of interest here, in which we could use all of those funds as well.”
She said she feels York could have a good chance at receiving a third round of funds because all the finances were distributed in the first two phases and all the projects were completed in the set timeframe.