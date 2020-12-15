Process explained regarding vacancy on county board

YORK – There is currently a vacancy on the board of the York County Commissioners, due to the unexpected death of Commissioner Paul Buller who had served on the board for the past 10 years.
This vacancy is for District 1.
Persons living within District 1, who are interested in fulfilling that term (through 2022, as there are two years left in this particular term) will need to make an application by sending in a resume.
Requirements, according to the county clerk’s office, are that they live in the designated district (in the voting wards of LeRoy Baker, Hays McFadden and Ward 3), they must be a United States citizen, they have to be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. They must be a registered voter with no felony convictions (per state statute).
The resumes from interested person must be sent in, to the county clerk’s office, by Dec. 26.
The mailing address for sending in a cover letter and resume is York County Clerk’s office, 510 North Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467. They may also be emailed to aring@yorkcountyne.com.
The applications will then be considered by the York County Attorney, York County Clerk and York County Treasurer. These three elected officials make the final decision as to who will finish the commissioner term for District 1. This protocol is set by state law.
The decision is not made by the county board of commissioners.
York County Attorney John Lyons said public interviews of the candidates will be held during a public hearing.
“We will announce a date for the hearing for some time in the early part of January,” Lyons explained, “and the decision will be made on the day of the interviews, at the public meeting.”
After that decision is made, the new county commissioner will be sworn in by one of the sitting judges (at a date and time designated later) and at that point will begin serving on the county board.
