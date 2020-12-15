Process explained regarding vacancy on county board

YORK – There is currently a vacancy on the board of the York County Commissioners, due to the unexpected death of Commissioner Paul Buller who had served on the board for the past 10 years.

This vacancy is for District 1.

Persons living within District 1, who are interested in fulfilling that term (through 2022, as there are two years left in this particular term) will need to make an application by sending in a resume.

Requirements, according to the county clerk’s office, are that they live in the designated district (in the voting wards of LeRoy Baker, Hays McFadden and Ward 3), they must be a United States citizen, they have to be at least 18 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. They must be a registered voter with no felony convictions (per state statute).

The resumes from interested person must be sent in, to the county clerk’s office, by Dec. 26.