Problem solving courts continue to be successful in York County and throughout state

YORK – Several years ago, the theory of a problem solving court was introduced to Nebraska and not too long ago one was started in York County.

The problem solving court program has proven to be a great success in helping those with addictions, who had been charged with felonies, turn their lives around while avoiding incarceration.

That was the message this week as Bob Denton and Adam Jorgensen (both state leaders in the program) visited with the York County Commissioners. They were also joined by Carrie Rodriguez, head of District 5 probation.

They came before the county board to provide an update on the program, as the county’s agreement with Seward County and the state, to continue the program (also known here as “drug court”), is up for renewal.

“The interlocal agreement is an effort between counties and the state,” Denton said. “The state provides all the pay for staff and the counties pay for office space and equipment, just like we do with probation. And the fees collected from the participating individuals are used to pay for their treatment.”

He said about 1,000 people go through problem solving courts in the state each year.

The state court system determines the criteria for who can and cannot participate. Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin asked if someone qualified, could someone still say they weren’t allowed to?

“Absolutely,” Denton said. “When someone is brought forward for consideration, probation does an assessment and the local team determines who is taken.”

The local team typically consists of the presiding judge, the county attorney, the drug court coordinator, a local treatment provider, local law enforcement official, defense counsel and probation staff.

“How many people are in the York County program now?” Bulgrin asked.

Rodriguez said there are currently 17 going through the program, right now, in York County, and there are two in Seward County.

She also noted that so far 15 people have graduated from the program in York County and only two have re-offended.

“The objective is to keep people out of incarceration, correct?” asked Bulgrin. “If you saw our claims earlier (money being spent on inmates), you would see we have a lot. Are we getting as many in the program as we can or is it really difficult?”

Rodriguez said there are currently six referrals that are pending in York County.

“Of all the counties, are all participating in this program, in Nebraska?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz.

“We have 12 districts and there is at least one problem solving court in each,” Denton said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have them in all the counties.”

Rodriguez added that in District 5, there are 11 counties (which includes York County) and seven of those counties have problem solving courts.

“This is a very valuable program that changes lives and improves communities,” Denton said.

The renewal of the agreement, to keep the program going in York County, will be an action item on an agenda in May.

