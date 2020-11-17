Probation violation alleged in substance abuse case

YORK – In late 2017, James L. Noble, 48, of Grand Island, was sentenced to four years of traditional probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3A felony, in York County District Court.

Now, he is back in district court on allegations that he is in non-compliance with the terms of that probation and the prosecution is asking that his probation be revoked.

The case began when Noble was arrested after an undercover investigation involving officers with the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP).

According to court documents and factual basis proceedings earlier provided by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, a confidential informant arranged a drug buy in York and two separate transactions were witnessed by investigators.

The transactions took place in a trailer park in York after Noble went to a known drug house to purchase marijuana.

Officers recorded, listened to and watched the transactions take place and then seized the marijuana following the buys.

The possible maximum sentence in this case is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, if probation is revoked.

A probation revocation hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 23.