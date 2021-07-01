Probation requests annual funds, case load continues to grow

YORK – District 5 Probation Chief Carrie Rodriguez made the agency’s annual budget request to the York County Commissioners this week which was followed by comments from York County Attorney John Lyons regarding the growing felony case load here, all of which will in some way be served by probation.
Probation’s request for the next fiscal year is $30,110, which is based on population and percentage of clients in the district. Probation is also provided office space by the county (they are now located in the space formerly used by the county’s aging services, near the fairgrounds).
In York County, in 2020, there were 318 people served by probation services – of those 294 were adults and 24 were juvenile. Rodriguez noted that last year’s figures were slightly lower than the year before because courts temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the total was still higher than seen in 2018 and 2017.
Not only do probation staffers monitor those on probation, but they also provide pre-sentence investigation reports to the court for all those convicted of felonies. They also facilitate many types of rehabilitative programming and they perform thousands of chemical tests for those on probation. Probation works to make sure clients have treatment services, GPS monitoring, continuous alcohol monitoring, transitional housing and cognitive behavior groups.
Regarding recidivism, the success rates for adults who have gone through probation is 83% in York County, Rodriguez said.
York County also has a problem solving court with a 94% graduation rate.
As far as drug testing, there were 3,339 performed in York County in 2020.
“During COVID, drug testing was still conducted,” Rodriguez said. “Sweat patches were utilized at the start of COVID, then we did drive-through drug testing, using mouth swabs, so individuals could stay in their vehicles and be tested. Once it was too cold for drive-through drug testing, then texting was utilized to allow only the person being tested in the building at a time to prevent full waiting rooms. Then we went back to urine analysis because it is the most thorough testing available. We are now back to normal drug testing.”
She also provided dollar figures for how much probation costs compared to incarceration. For a lower-risk adult, the probation cost is $4.51 a day; for a higher-risk adult, it is $6.67. The average cost, per day, for a prison inmate, is $105.83. And the average cost, per day, for an inmate in a District 5 county jail is $54.40.
Rodriguez said it would cost York County $885,525.10 a year to provide all these services, if state probation services did not exist.
“Last year, regarding felonies, we filed 185 cases,” Lyons said. “Of those, 100 percent required a pre-sentence investigation (PSI)/report to be performed by probation. As of yesterday, I have filed 130 felony case (for 2021) and we’re only six months in. If we keep up this pace, we will have 260 by the end of the year and all of those will need PSIs and a vast majority will be served by probation in some way. So they (probation) will be doubling up their work here, compared to last year.”
“What is going on in our county?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, regarding Lyons’ recent reports of having a record high ongoing felony caseload at this time. “We aren’t the largest county in the state but we sure seem to have a lot of criminals.”
“We are charging more aggressively and our prosecution rate is better,” Lyons said. “There is a concerted effort between the sheriff’s department and Sheriff Paul Vrbka, the police department and Police Chief Ed Tjaden, the state patrol, myself and probation to bring these people to justice. It seems to be working and we are cleaning up our streets. We are rooting out the problems in our community.”