Probation requests annual funds, case load continues to grow

Regarding recidivism, the success rates for adults who have gone through probation is 83% in York County, Rodriguez said.

York County also has a problem solving court with a 94% graduation rate.

As far as drug testing, there were 3,339 performed in York County in 2020.

“During COVID, drug testing was still conducted,” Rodriguez said. “Sweat patches were utilized at the start of COVID, then we did drive-through drug testing, using mouth swabs, so individuals could stay in their vehicles and be tested. Once it was too cold for drive-through drug testing, then texting was utilized to allow only the person being tested in the building at a time to prevent full waiting rooms. Then we went back to urine analysis because it is the most thorough testing available. We are now back to normal drug testing.”

She also provided dollar figures for how much probation costs compared to incarceration. For a lower-risk adult, the probation cost is $4.51 a day; for a higher-risk adult, it is $6.67. The average cost, per day, for a prison inmate, is $105.83. And the average cost, per day, for an inmate in a District 5 county jail is $54.40.

Rodriguez said it would cost York County $885,525.10 a year to provide all these services, if state probation services did not exist.