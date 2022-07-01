Probation ordered in meth case

YORK – Jason Hudson, 35, of Belvidere, was charged with a felony after methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop and this week he was sentenced to probation in York County District Court.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81 near Road 4. He said he saw a vehicle without a license plate and a traffic stop was initiated. During that stop, the deputy asked Hudson if he had permission to search the vehicle and it was denied. According to court documents, the deputy explained his suspicions about narcotics being in the vehicle.

The county’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was done. The deputy said Hudson admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day and he was placed in the cruiser.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found a Ziploc bag containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine; a pocket mirror with meth across the top of it; a bong used for ingesting methamphetamine; baggies with various amounts of methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams; a tooter straw; two credit cards with methamphetamine residue; and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

Hudson pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. This week he was sentenced to three years of probation with one 27-day and two 30-day stints in jail, to be served in the future which can be waived if he is found to be compliant with the terms of his probation.