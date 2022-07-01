 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, York News-Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Bank
top story

Probation ordered in meth case

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Jason Hudson, 35, of Belvidere, was charged with a felony after methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop and this week he was sentenced to probation in York County District Court.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Highway 81 near Road 4. He said he saw a vehicle without a license plate and a traffic stop was initiated. During that stop, the deputy asked Hudson if he had permission to search the vehicle and it was denied. According to court documents, the deputy explained his suspicions about narcotics being in the vehicle.

The county’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was done. The deputy said Hudson admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier that day and he was placed in the cruiser.

During the search of the vehicle, deputies found a Ziploc bag containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine; a pocket mirror with meth across the top of it; a bong used for ingesting methamphetamine; baggies with various amounts of methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams; a tooter straw; two credit cards with methamphetamine residue; and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

People are also reading…

Hudson pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. This week he was sentenced to three years of probation with one 27-day and two 30-day stints in jail, to be served in the future which can be waived if he is found to be compliant with the terms of his probation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Scottsbluff man charged with six felonies

Officers were dispatched to the home by a woman who said her estranged husband was threatening her with a firearm. She alleged he’d told her he was armed with knives and would fight with law enforcement.

Woman sentenced on drug charges

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

The first day of York University

The first day of York University

YORK – Today, Friday, July 1, 2022, has become a historical one as this is the first official day in the existence of York University.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News