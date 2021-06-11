Probation ordered in case involving drugs, child abuse

YORK – James T. Mathis, 27, whose addresses have been listed as Belleville, Kan., and Beatrice, has been sentenced to probation and some time in jail in a case involving drugs and child abuse.
He earlier entered no contest pleas after an agreement was reached.
Initially, Mathis pleaded not guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; child abuse, a Class 3A felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies.
As part of a plea agreement, Mathis pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 3A felonies. The charges of child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of having no drug tax stamp were dismissed.
This case began on Nov. 3, 2020, shortly after 10:30 p.m., when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when she observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 81, just passing the intersection with County Road 7.
She said in her affidavit filed with the court the vehicle was speeding and she saw it cross the shoulder line.
A traffic stop was conducted of the Honda sedan with Kansas license plates.
The deputy said she made contact with the driver who was identified as Julieanne Bettis and the passenger, who was Mathis. The deputy said she could smell burned marijuana. She also saw a marijuana pipe and a marijuana grinder on the center console.
It was also noted that Mathis’ 5-year-old son was in the back seat.
Consent to search was granted and during the search, the following items were found: 2.753 pounds of lemon THC bars, 115.7 grams of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag, 10.7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as the pipe and grinder that were earlier observed.
The deputy notes that the lemon bars, psilocybin mushrooms and the vacuum-sealed marijuana were located under the passenger seat.
The deputy says Mathis “stated all the drug contents of the vehicle were his and solely his but Bettis knew of the drugs in the vehicle. He stated there were also some ‘lemon gummies’ in the back, wrapped in tin foil.”
Both were arrested and the child was placed in protective custody with Health and Human Services.
Now, Mathis has been sentenced to three years of probation which includes an immediate 30-day jail sentence with credit for eight days already served. He was also sentenced to three 20-day future stints in jail, which will be waivable if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.