Probation ordered drug, weapons case

YORK – Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who was initially charged with eight felonies in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence has been sentenced to probation.

He appeared in York County District Court this past week.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80. He saw a speeding vehicle in the middle of the night. A traffic stop was initiated.

Matthews was the driver and the deputy saw a vape pen lying on his lap while talking with him. The deputy said there was brown resin in the pen which indicates it was concentrated cannabis.

The deputy said in court documents Matthews failed field sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of 1.4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated cannabis in multiple forms, mushroom residue, sealer bags, a digital scale and a fixed blade knife in a sheath in the driver’s door with the blade measuring 3 ½ inches.

He was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and first offense driving under the influence.

As part of a plea agreement, Matthews later pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and attempted possession of a controlled substance, also a Class 1 misdemeanor.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail for each count.

This past week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation, two 30-day stints in jail and one 28-day stint in jail which are to be served in the future and can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.