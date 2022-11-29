 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Probation ordered drug, weapons case

  • 0
York County Courthouse

YORK – Jeremy Matthews, 22, of Denver, Colo., who was initially charged with eight felonies in a case involving illegal drugs, weapons and driving under the influence has been sentenced to probation.

He appeared in York County District Court this past week.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80. He saw a speeding vehicle in the middle of the night. A traffic stop was initiated.

Matthews was the driver and the deputy saw a vape pen lying on his lap while talking with him. The deputy said there was brown resin in the pen which indicates it was concentrated cannabis.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The deputy said in court documents Matthews failed field sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of 1.4 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, concentrated cannabis in multiple forms, mushroom residue, sealer bags, a digital scale and a fixed blade knife in a sheath in the driver’s door with the blade measuring 3 ½ inches.

People are also reading…

He was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both Class 2A felonies; possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, a Class 3 felony; two counts of having no drug tax stamp, both Class 4 felonies; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both Class 4 felonies; and first offense driving under the influence.

As part of a plea agreement, Matthews later pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and attempted possession of a controlled substance, also a Class 1 misdemeanor.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of a year in jail for each count.

This past week, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation, two 30-day stints in jail and one 28-day stint in jail which are to be served in the future and can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Gaslighting' Is Merriam-Webster's 2022 Word of the Year

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News