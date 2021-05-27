Private swimming pool safety questions brought to council by public

YORK – York resident Janeen Berg recently brought her concerns to the city council regarding safety issues surrounding private swimming pools.
“My concerns about public safety and private swimming pools arose in the summer of 2020,” Berg told the council. “A neighbor installed an above-ground swimming pool, approximately four to five feet deep, in their back yard. The pool is approximately 25 feet from our property. Steps hang on the edge of the pool and additional steps lead up to the top of the pool. I searched for a York city ordinance related to private swimming pool safety. I found none.”
Photos she provided of the pool showed no fence was built around the pool.
Berg said she contacted the city offices and spoke to some city officials last year, and said she was told it would be taken to the ordinance committee.
But, Berg said, it hasn’t been brought before the ordinance committee or the city council and she hadn’t heard anything further.
“I was told the city abides by the ‘international code’ regarding swimming pools and an ordinance is not needed,” Berg said to the council. “How is that being enforced in the city of York? This is not a property maintenance issue, it is a public safety issue. I’m here to discuss the dangers of private swimming pools without fencing and my concerns of public safety. How does the city plan to enforce this code? And what is the city’s liability if a child drowns in a private pool in York, especially if the city has been made aware of safety concerns?”
In a memo from the city attorney, it was confirmed that the city has already adopted 303.2 of the International Property Maintenance Code.
And following the meeting, the city’s building inspector confirmed with the city administrator that some time ago, the code was researched and it was determined an above-ground pool could be compliant if it was four feet tall and the access (ladder) was removed from the pool when not in use.
“This pool is close to all of us and we have no problem with the pool itself, but it is really dangerous,” Berg told the council. “I have 13 grandkids and there are steps to this pool. I feel this is a public safety issue as a pool is a magnet for kids. How does the city plan to enforce this?”
“We have had a lot more private pools be installed in the last year,” acknowledged Mayor Barry Redfern. “It should be enforced. This is a city responsibility and we take it seriously.”
“We have a building inspector who will follow up,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell.
“And if they don’t comply, they can’t keep the pool filled,” Mayor Redfern said. “We need to enforce our laws.”
It was noted the topic was on the agenda as a discussion item only and no action could be taken at that time.
“We will contact them tomorrow about the issue,” the mayor said, in reference to the pool Berg had concerns about.
“We just want safety measures in place,” Berg said further, presenting a sample letter from Fairbury in which the city informs new pool owners that they must erect fences around private pools and they have to obtain building permits for those fences. “Could the city adopt something like this?”
Several city council members said they want to look at this further and determine if more requirements should be put in place for York. They also thanked Berg for bringing forward her concerns and comments.