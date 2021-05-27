Private swimming pool safety questions brought to council by public

YORK – York resident Janeen Berg recently brought her concerns to the city council regarding safety issues surrounding private swimming pools.

“My concerns about public safety and private swimming pools arose in the summer of 2020,” Berg told the council. “A neighbor installed an above-ground swimming pool, approximately four to five feet deep, in their back yard. The pool is approximately 25 feet from our property. Steps hang on the edge of the pool and additional steps lead up to the top of the pool. I searched for a York city ordinance related to private swimming pool safety. I found none.”

Photos she provided of the pool showed no fence was built around the pool.

Berg said she contacted the city offices and spoke to some city officials last year, and said she was told it would be taken to the ordinance committee.

But, Berg said, it hasn’t been brought before the ordinance committee or the city council and she hadn’t heard anything further.