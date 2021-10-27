Prison time ordered for woman who fled, resisted

Inside the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine and marijuana.

“We are recommending a straight sentence,” York County Attorney John Lyons told the court. “She has three times been on probation and three times she’s had her probation revoked. I don’t know what would be different this time. Also, she has a pending escape charge. Due to her most recent history, it is more likely than not that she would fail at probation. We are asking for a straight sentence with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.”

“I believe the court should note she’s had a job, she went to treatment and she has been clean for some time,” said York County Public Defender David Michel.

“You are 32 years old and you have an extensive criminal history with a lot of priors, including multiple thefts, multiple possessions of controlled substances, failures to appear, you failed at probation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, violation of a furlough agreement, domestic assault and another possession of a controlled substance. And then there is the nature of this case.”

For operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison and her driver’s license was revoked for two years. For possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to six months in prison, which must be served consecutively with the first sentence. For willful reckless driving, she was sentenced to three months in prison which can be served concurrently with the second sentence and her driver’s license was revoked for one year. She was given credit for 316 days already served. She was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.