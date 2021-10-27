Prison time ordered for woman who fled, resisted

YORK – Jessie Shafer, 32, of Lincoln has been sentenced to two years in prison after fleeing from law enforcement and possessing drugs while doing so.
Judge James Stecker handed down the sentence this week in York County District Court.
She earlier had pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and willful reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
This case began last November when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested her and her passenger, Derrick Phipps, 36, of Lincoln, after a pursuit in York, Hamilton and Seward Counties. Deputies from the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Departments also assisted in the effort.
At a late evening hour, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The suspect vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.
Inside the vehicle, troopers found methamphetamine and marijuana.
“We are recommending a straight sentence,” York County Attorney John Lyons told the court. “She has three times been on probation and three times she’s had her probation revoked. I don’t know what would be different this time. Also, she has a pending escape charge. Due to her most recent history, it is more likely than not that she would fail at probation. We are asking for a straight sentence with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.”
“I believe the court should note she’s had a job, she went to treatment and she has been clean for some time,” said York County Public Defender David Michel.
“You are 32 years old and you have an extensive criminal history with a lot of priors, including multiple thefts, multiple possessions of controlled substances, failures to appear, you failed at probation, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, violation of a furlough agreement, domestic assault and another possession of a controlled substance. And then there is the nature of this case.”
For operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison and her driver’s license was revoked for two years. For possession of a controlled substance, she was sentenced to six months in prison, which must be served consecutively with the first sentence. For willful reckless driving, she was sentenced to three months in prison which can be served concurrently with the second sentence and her driver’s license was revoked for one year. She was given credit for 316 days already served. She was also ordered to 12 months of post-release supervision.