Prison inmate serving sentence from York County dies in custody

LINCOLN – Frank Johns, 51, formerly of Gresham who was currently serving a lengthy prison sentence out of York and other counties, died Nov. 27, at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

He started serving his sentence in early January, 2016.

In York County, he was sentenced to a term of 14-18 years after being declared a habitual criminal and being convicted of felony bad check writing. At that time, Judge James Stecker read the charges against Johns, saying he wrote two bad checks, each having a value of more than $1,500, to two businesses in York.

The habitual criminal enhancement came from Johns’ prior convictions in 1989, 1991, 1992 and 2013.

Judge Stecker determined that “having regard for the nature and circumstances of the crimes and history, character and condition of the defendant, the court finds imprisonment of the defendant is necessary for the protection of the public.”

All totaled, Johns was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison on a combination of charges also out of Hall, Buffalo, Lincoln and Merrick Counties that involved issuing bad checks, theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking.

According to state corrections officials, “While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Johns was being treated for a long term medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.”