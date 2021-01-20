 Skip to main content
Prison inmate pleads not guilty to assault

Jonetta Lucas

YORK – Jonetta Lucas, 35, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, has been charged with second degree assault of another inmate.

This past week, arraignment proceedings were held in the York County District Court and she pleaded not guilty.

Lucas is currently serving a four-year sentence out of Douglas County for two convictions of theft by shoplifting and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

If convicted of this latest charge, she could be facing a possible maximum sentence of an additional 20 years in prison.

She has also served prior prison sentences for the following crimes: possession of cocaine out of Sarpy County; theft by shoplifting out of Douglas County; and theft by shoplifting, third offense, out of Douglas County.

No further details about the case are available in court documents.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Lucas, for late April.

