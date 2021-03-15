Prison inmate given more time for 2013 burglary in Henderson

YORK – Tristan Bush, 35, formerly of Grand Island, who is currently an inmate with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, was sentenced this week to an additional year of incarceration for a burglary he committed at Grace Children’s Home back in 2013.

The burglary took place at what was then the Grace office location where a door had been pried open and the building had been ransacked.

Taken were several credit cards and several other items of value.

The day after the burglary took place, it was reported that someone tried to use the credit cards at an ATM in Grand Island, making three attempts to withdraw cash. But the attempts were unsuccessful because the user did not know the PIN number.

One of the credit cards was successfully used to make purchases at Casey’s, Wal-Mart, Dairy Queen, Hometown Fireworks and KA Boomers in Grand Island.

On the Fourth of July, 2013, someone tried to make additional purchases at KA Boomers – transactions worth $3,647 and $364 – but because the card had a $2,000 credit limit, the fraud unit took notice and the director at Grace Children’s Home was contacted.

