Prison inmate given more time for 2013 burglary in Henderson

YORK – Tristan Bush, 35, formerly of Grand Island, who is currently an inmate with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, was sentenced this week to an additional year of incarceration for a burglary he committed at Grace Children’s Home back in 2013.
The burglary took place at what was then the Grace office location where a door had been pried open and the building had been ransacked.
Taken were several credit cards and several other items of value.
The day after the burglary took place, it was reported that someone tried to use the credit cards at an ATM in Grand Island, making three attempts to withdraw cash. But the attempts were unsuccessful because the user did not know the PIN number.
One of the credit cards was successfully used to make purchases at Casey’s, Wal-Mart, Dairy Queen, Hometown Fireworks and KA Boomers in Grand Island.
On the Fourth of July, 2013, someone tried to make additional purchases at KA Boomers – transactions worth $3,647 and $364 – but because the card had a $2,000 credit limit, the fraud unit took notice and the director at Grace Children’s Home was contacted.
A young man working at KA Boomers was contacted and he said he remembered the situation “because it was going to be his biggest sale. Because of his excitement regarding that large of a fireworks sale, a person who called himself D.J. (later found to be Bush) asked the worker to take a picture with him. This all happened before the card was declined,” according to court documents.
The photo was obtained of the man who had tried using the stolen credit card – the suspect was actually holding the stolen credit card in his hand, in the photo.
Grand Island law enforcement identified the person as Tristan Bush, because they were already familiar with him. They also compared the photo with previous booking information.
They were also able to confirm it was Bush due to the “white pride” tattoo on his chest.
Bush was initially charged with burglary, a Class 3A felony, which was later amended to theft by unlawful taking with a value of $201-$499, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The one-year sentence was to begin this week, with no credit for time served. However, it is a concurrent sentence to all other sentences Bush is currently serving.
Bush is currently serving a 10-15-year sentence for numerous convictions including four burglaries, unauthorized use of a finance device, theft, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, child abuse, flight to avoid arrest and assaulting a peace officer.