Prison inmate accused of assaulting another, being a habitual criminal

YORK – Angela Alvarez, 35, an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women, is accused of assaulting another inmate at the prison in York and being a habitual criminal.

Two felony cases have been filed against her and bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a corporal at the prison saw Alvarez throw a closed fist punch at the other inmate while they were arguing. Further investigation indicated Alvarez first used her head to “head butt” the other inmate in the face, then followed with the closed-fist punches.

Court documents indicate staff arrived and the fighting stopped as the other inmate was trying to protect herself.

The affidavit says the other inmate suffered pain and two black eyes.

Regarding the habitual criminal allegation, Alvarez has a criminal history including prior convictions of theft by receiving stolen property in Hall County, theft by unlawful taking in Douglas County, felony escape in Douglas County and another conviction of theft by unlawful taking in Douglas County.

The second degree assault charge is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The habitual criminal designation could tack on another 10-60 years in prison if a prison sentence is handed down in the other case.