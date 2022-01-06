Prison inmate accused of assault

YORK – Sarah Beale, 25, an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), has been charged with second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and second degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony.

The case against Beale has been bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.

According to court documents, a guard at the prison said he saw Beale slap another inmate and the two began to grapple.

When they were broken up, guards said the other inmate was injured with bleeding and swelling.

Beale is currently serving a prison sentence for convictions of tampering with evidence out of Dawson County, possession of methamphetamine out of Dawson County, third degree domestic assault out of Dawson County, possession of cocaine out of Merrick County, failure to appear out of Merrick County and possession of methamphetamine out of Lincoln County.

She is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the Class 2A felony and three years in prison for the Class 3A felony.