Primary Election Day has arrived

YORK – The 2021 Primary Election Day has finally arrived.

Ballots will be cast by voters between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

All York County voters will cast their ballots at the city auditorium.

There will be some races and issues to be considered.

Republican voters in the county will be asked for vote for York County Sheriff candidates (as both are Republicans and this race will ultimately be decided in the Primary). The candidates are Paul Vrbka (current sheriff) and Scott Wiemer (a former York County Sheriff’s deputy and current deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department).

Republican voters in the county’s third district will be choosing their next representative on the county board of commissioners (as all four candidates are Republicans). The candidates are Brian Bedient, John Prusia, Stan Boehr and Steve Warren.

And patrons of the Heartland School District will be voting on two bond issues impacting the future of their school facility in Henderson. Voters will be asked regarding a $5.69 million bond issue that would finance securing the front entrance of the school; creating four new classrooms to provide space for changes in teaching strategies and increasing enrollment; the creation of new lockers rooms, ADA accessible weight room (which would be open to the public as well) and activities entrance, and connecting the shop to the main building; and air conditioning and bleacher replacement in the north gym.

The second is in regards to a $1,370,000 bond issue that would finance expanding the preschool program; the creation of a community-operated daycare facility; the creation of an infant room; the creation of a toddler room; the offering of before and after school care; the creation of a physical connection to the current school building; and the ability to provide early childhood ESCI services.

Voters will also see on their ballots a variety of regional and statewide races regarding NRD board memberships, the District 24 legislative seat, as well as partisan nominations for governor, attorney general and other state offices.

All ballots must be cast by 8 p.m., on Tuesday, May 10, in order to be counted.

Editor’s note: Watch yorknewstimes.com on Tuesday night for local election results, which will be posted as soon as they become available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.