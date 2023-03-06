YORK – A presentation about carbon pipelines and a “discussion on landowner property rights” is included in the agenda for the county commissioners’ regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

It’s not clear who will be making the presentation, but as discussed during the county board’s last meeting, the presenter will be expressing concerns about a future possible carbon capture pipeline project which is scheduled to go through York County.

Carbon Summit Solutions is working toward the construction of a pipeline that will connect ethanol plants (including the one in York) in an effort to transport carbon dioxide to North Dakota. The pipeline would cross York County, starting at the ethanol plant and making its way to Central City.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting of the county board:

• A discussion will be held regarding a grant that was applied for by the Juvenile Diversion program.

• The commissioners will consider appointing Dan Aude as the York County Aging Services Board representative for McCool Junction, effective through March 1, 2025.

• A conversation will take place regarding a price for a veterans’ service vehicle.

• The board will consider a resolution to sign an application for Community Development Block Grant funds.

• The board will consider “a resolution to authorize a signature for Cyber Hygiene.”

• As the board of equalization, they will consider two vehicle exemption applications filed by Epworth Village – for a 2016 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Chevy Impala.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ meeting room located on the main floor of the courthouse.