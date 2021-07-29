Preschoolers learn hands-on at Little Movers and Shakers

YORK -- With school right around the corner, York Parks and Recreation held the Little Movers and Shakers summer program Monday, July 26 trhough Thursday, July 29, for kids entering preschool. From learning the alphabet to working with shapes and colors, summer learning has never been more engaging.

On Monday, the kids identified and sorted colors using multi-colored craft pom-poms. Sorting the pom poms by size and color allowed them to develop an understanding of color patterns.

Tuesday included drawing and cutting out shapes which is another activity used to build fine motor skills like hand-eye coordination. The kids also learned the alphabet.

Wednesday was all about putting those letters to use. The kids wrote out their names and glued on rainbow rhinestones to their name tags.

Then, Thursday the kids worked on handwriting with shaving cream which prepares them for reading and writing in the future.

Instructor of Movers and Shakers, Natalie Rockenbach said, “This is a great program to have in the summer. Not only are the kids having fun interacting with one another, but they are learning important motor skills they will need when they go into preschool this fall.”

In between crafts, the kids had gym and snack time as a refresher. Many of them had a sweet spot for the bouncy house and tunnels put up by York Parks and Recreation. York Parks and Recreation once again instills a love of learning with the youth.