"Prepare and protect" -- youth engage in Ag Safety Day

YORK -- York County Farm Bureau and York County Extension Office gave students, first through sixth grades, a full day of learning at the annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day at the York Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Local businesses and their representatives educated the youth on a wide range of safety topics like gas, equipment, water, electrical, internet and grain safety.

Words like “prepare” and “protection” were commonly used by the representatives to help the youth understand what actions they need to take in hazardous situations.

At the 4-H Building, York County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Gillespie taught eight rules for personal safety that could also be applied to internet safety. A couple of rules he shared were to “always check with parents or the person in charge before going anywhere or getting into a car, even with someone you know” or “tell parents or a trusted adult if you feel scared, uncomfortable or confused online.” The youth were told not to share personal information on the internet, and it is okay to say “no” to anything that makes them question their safety.

Chemical safety was taught by Jenny Rees from York County Extension and in the Home Ec building.

“You always store chemicals in their proper containers,” said Rees. The students participated in a game called “look-alikes.” In the game, chemicals and food-related items that looked alike in color and texture were stored in separate, clear containers. Students were paired in groups of two and had to determine whether the items were food and drink or a chemical. A tricky example that stumped the kids was identifying blue Gatorade, Listerine mouthwash and Windex.

South of the Ag Hall, students were taught the importance of not getting too close to a power line. The Nebraska Public Power District held a demonstration with hot dogs and pickles to give an example of how a person could get electrocuted if they were to touch a power line.

At the small animal barn, Central Valley Ag representatives talked about the dangers of standing in the middle of flowing and falling grain in a bin. A person can be easily engulfed if they don’t take extra precautions. CVA gave a demonstration with figurines trapped in the grain of a miniature bin. In a matter of seconds, the figurines were completely buried.

Tracy Dethlefs from CHI Health taught kids about public pool safety, home pool safety and open water safety. Dethlefs provided a set of rules for each topic. She also showed the kids how to properly strap on life jackets and how brimmed sun hats are better for days in the sun than baseball caps to eliminate skin cancer around the ears and neck. Another topic of discussion was the different types of sunscreen, and how sunscreen should be applied every hour or every couple of hours depending on the circumstances.

Over at the Ag Event Center, Black Hills representatives educated the students on gas safety, what natural gas smells like and what to do when they smell gas.

Then east of Cornerstone, AKRS Equipment in York taught PTO and equipment safety on farms. They showed the kids how to look for and read warning labels.

Lunch and snack time was provided by the York Country Farm Bureau and York County Extension Office. Additionally, Students left with a goodie bag and t-shirt, reminding them of what all they learned at this year’s Ag Safety Day.