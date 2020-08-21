Preliminary levies to be set for political subdivisions

YORK – The preliminary levies for all the political subdivisions will be considered when the county commissioners meet in regular session next Tuesday.

It’s that time of year again, when levies are set and budgets are established.

That said, a public hearing regarding the county’s budget will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the commissioners’ chambers. The public will be able to ask questions or make comment about the topic, if they wish. They can also watch the proceedings, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84168082540.

Also on Tuesday:

• The board will discuss a “reconstruction project” for the county and district court offices.

• Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin will bring forward some ideas about the “In God We Trust”/county seal display project for the county board room.

• The county board will discuss whether they want to continue offering Zoom access to meetings; and if so, if they will be making any technological improvements to better enhance the experience for the members of the public who utilize it.

• They will meet with the county assessor regarding tax roll corrections.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, in person if they choose, and online if they choose. It will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers, on the main floor of the courthouse.