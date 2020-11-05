Preliminary hearing postponed for former Centennial superintendent

The investigator’s affidavit continues that: “after the interview, Investigator (from York County) and I asked if the victim would be willing to contact DeWaard via Snapchat. The victim agreed and at first the conversation started innocently and then turned to DeWaard saying he needed to talk to the victim and wanted to see him. DeWaard then called the victim in the presence (of the investigators). While on the phone, the victim asked why DeWaard had wanted the photos. DeWaard responded that he liked the victim’s chest and flat stomach and that he enjoyed seeing the topless photos and thought the victim to be handsome. DeWaard also told the victim that he loved him, more than a son and more than a best friend and confirmed that he had told the victim that he had had thoughts about touching him. He then told the victim that his spouse would be leaving the state soon and maybe they could talk more at that time in person.”

The investigator says further that he, the sheriff, the sheriff’s captain and the York County investigator went to the Centennial School where a school board meeting was about to be held (in July). The investigator said he entered the board room and “quietly asked DeWaard to step out of the room, to which he complied. Once in the hallway, DeWaard was advised that there was an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was then placed into custody without incident and placed into the back seat of my unmarked vehicle. At the sheriff’s office, Dewaard advised he was willing to answer our questions. During the interview, DeWaard admitted that he did touch the victim by hugging him, touching the victim on the shoulder, back, kissing the top of the victim’s head and eventually admitted that he did touch the victim’s inner thighs, over his clothing but never wanted to hurt the victim. All of that had occurred over a period of time. DeWaard also admitted that while he did not request the first photo sent by the victim, he did enjoy it to the point that he asked for a second topless photograph and that there was sexual gratification involved with receiving the photographs. When asked DeWaard also admitted that the relationship he believed he shared with the victim was more than a father/son relationship, he had developed the victim’s trust and became his ‘confidant.’