Preliminary hearing postponed for former Centennial superintendent

SEWARD – A preliminary hearing was scheduled this week, in Seward County Court, for Timothy DeWaard, former superintendent of the Centennial Public School District, who is accused of felony child abuse.
That preliminary hearing, however, was postponed and has been rescheduled for Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m.
DeWaard is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor student.
According to the probable case affidavit filed with the Seward County Court, an investigator with the Seward County Sheriff’s Department was assigned to investigate the report of possible sexual assault of a minor. An investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department was also called to assist and attend a forensic interview with the alleged victim.
The alleged victim, according to the court document, told investigators that he often was at DeWaard’s office in order to have help with his school work and that DeWaard began to converse with the victim on a regular and daily basis via a smart phone application known as Snapchat. The alleged victim said it “started out innocent in nature.”
The investigator says in the affidavit, “In December, 2019, this changed when DeWaard would often have the victim in his office with the door locked. Mr. DeWaard would also have the victim sit on his lap and while on DeWaard’s lap, DeWaard would embrace the victim and place his hands on the victim’s inner thighs. The victim felt he had to do this or he would fail out of school. The victim also reported that DeWaard had asked him for topless photos. The victim also stated that on July 6, 2020, DeWaard had called to tell the victim that he (DeWaard) had thoughts about touching the victim inappropriately.”
The investigator’s affidavit continues that: “after the interview, Investigator (from York County) and I asked if the victim would be willing to contact DeWaard via Snapchat. The victim agreed and at first the conversation started innocently and then turned to DeWaard saying he needed to talk to the victim and wanted to see him. DeWaard then called the victim in the presence (of the investigators). While on the phone, the victim asked why DeWaard had wanted the photos. DeWaard responded that he liked the victim’s chest and flat stomach and that he enjoyed seeing the topless photos and thought the victim to be handsome. DeWaard also told the victim that he loved him, more than a son and more than a best friend and confirmed that he had told the victim that he had had thoughts about touching him. He then told the victim that his spouse would be leaving the state soon and maybe they could talk more at that time in person.”
The investigator says further that he, the sheriff, the sheriff’s captain and the York County investigator went to the Centennial School where a school board meeting was about to be held (in July). The investigator said he entered the board room and “quietly asked DeWaard to step out of the room, to which he complied. Once in the hallway, DeWaard was advised that there was an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a student. He was then placed into custody without incident and placed into the back seat of my unmarked vehicle. At the sheriff’s office, Dewaard advised he was willing to answer our questions. During the interview, DeWaard admitted that he did touch the victim by hugging him, touching the victim on the shoulder, back, kissing the top of the victim’s head and eventually admitted that he did touch the victim’s inner thighs, over his clothing but never wanted to hurt the victim. All of that had occurred over a period of time. DeWaard also admitted that while he did not request the first photo sent by the victim, he did enjoy it to the point that he asked for a second topless photograph and that there was sexual gratification involved with receiving the photographs. When asked DeWaard also admitted that the relationship he believed he shared with the victim was more than a father/son relationship, he had developed the victim’s trust and became his ‘confidant.’
“Throughout the interviews with both the victim and DeWaard,” the investigator says in his affidavit to the court, “it was learned that this began shortly after Thanksgiving in 2019 and carried on until this date. It shows that the sex assault occurred multiple times and that the victim was subjected to ongoing child abuse that occurred intentionally over a period of time.”
If probable cause is found by the county court, the case will then be bound over to the Seward County District Court.
DeWaard’s bond continues at $50,000, 10 percent.
