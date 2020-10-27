Preliminary hearing pending in assault case

YORK – A preliminary hearing for Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg has been set in York County Court for Dec. 3, in a case involving assault with a prior offense.

He was scheduled for arraignment this week in District Court, but the case is going back to county court for a preliminary hearing.

He was initially charged with first degree domestic assault (with prior offense), which is a Class 2 felony. That was then amended to third degree domestic assault (with prior offense) which is a Class 3A felony.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he allegedly began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger alleges that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then allegedly “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.