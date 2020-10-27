Preliminary hearing pending in assault case

YORK – A preliminary hearing for Troy L. Swindell, 27, of Stromsburg has been set in York County Court for Dec. 3, in a case involving assault with a prior offense.
He was scheduled for arraignment this week in District Court, but the case is going back to county court for a preliminary hearing.
He was initially charged with first degree domestic assault (with prior offense), which is a Class 2 felony. That was then amended to third degree domestic assault (with prior offense) which is a Class 3A felony.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, Swindell was driving from Osceola to York when he allegedly began arguing with his female passenger. The passenger alleges that somewhere between Benedict and York, Swindell “became verbally aggressive” and then allegedly “back-handed” the woman across her face. “The physical assault gave her a cracked and swollen bottom lip and upon speaking with (the woman) I observed this physical evidence,” the investigating deputy from the York County Sheriff’s Department said.
The deputy says, in the affidavit, that the woman alleged Swindell “drove in excess of 100 miles per hour, swerving all over the roadway and almost running over a motorcyclist on Highway 81. She stated at one point there were only two tires on the ground because of his sudden jerks of the wheel. She also said he swerved to try to hit a couple road signs and concrete, barrier-like objects, but either braked right before hitting the objects or swerved to avoid hitting the objects right at the last second. While he was driving in this reckless manner, he continued to verbally threaten her life.
“During my interview with her, she stated that she feared for her life during this incident which is why she locked herself in the bathroom (at a convenience store in York) and called 911 where she then made contact with law enforcement. It should be noted that she captured seven minutes and 32 seconds of video footage of this incident on her cell phone which corroborated the above referenced statements,” the deputy’s affidavit says.
The deputy also notes that Swindell was arrested in York County on June 14, 2017, for strangulation and was later convicted of third degree domestic assault.
If convicted of this Class 3A felony, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 19 months of post-release supervision.
