Prediabetes prevention classes in York

YORK -- Starting on Sept. 8, participants will join lifestyle coaches, Charlene Dorcey and Chris Payne, to start a one-year program over 22 sessions to help reach their goals in developing a healthier lifestyle.
“I got the program started out about 10 years ago as a wellness program for the employees,” Dorcey said. “We went through all the steps to get recognized. In the past three years, I partnered with Chris at the hospital, and we partnered with Four Corners in the past year.”
Prediabetes is a condition when your blood sugar or glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Insulin resistance may increase the risk. When your body doesn’t use insulin effectively, sugar builds in the blood, and it can lead to prediabetes.
Dorcey did an internship where she had to do rotations of nutrition in school. She said she was instantly curious about diabetes.
“I could see the impact,” Dorcey said. “As a registered dietician, I could see how I could help people’s lives. Because I was so passionate about it, I went on to get more training.”
Specific people are automatically eligible to enroll in the class. This includes people who score a 5 on the risk test, have a history of gestational diabetes, have an A1C between 5.7% and 6.4%, or an FPG between 100-125 mg/dL.
However, if someone wants to just learn more about being healthier and exercising, they won’t be turned away. A person with family history of diabetes might want to learn information to have signs to look for.
The slides and books used in the program are based on CDC curriculum which was based on a nation-wide study about 12 years ago.
“They found that lifestyle changes with modifying lifestyles, diet, and weight, and increasing activity had more of an effect than starting medicine,” Dorcey said. “It was that important so it was ruled out nationally.”
The first half of the program will focus on helping the group learn healthy eating, deal with stress, and how to get back on track if they stray from their plan. The second half will review key ideas while focusing on tracking, setting goals, staying motivated, and overcoming any barriers they may face.
“It’s not about teaching, but it’s about facilitating and coaching,” Dorcey said. “People telling others what to eat and what not to eat are not following the guidelines.”
The group will meet once a week for eight weeks, and then every other week for six months. They have to attend a minimum of nine out of the 16 classes. Dorcey said staying in the program for the full year will help settle a lifestyle change.
“The group is challenged to lose 7% weight,” Dorcey said. “The national average is right around 5% loss. We’ve had success up to 15 or 20%. We’re way above the national average for success.”
By the end of the first six months, participants are challenged to lose between 5-7% and get at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. These are just the minimums, and participants can lose more weight if they can.
The cost of the program is much lower than if they scheduled appointments with Payne and Dorcey. One year of appointments would equate to about $2,500. If participants pay in full at the first class, they get a 25% discount. The entire year comes out to about $297.
“The last six months will be free if participants come to at least 12 classes during the first six months, they obtain a 7% weight loss goal at the end of six months and they maintain or exceed that loss each remaining month to the last class,” Dorcey said.
All material will be supplied. Free grocery store tours are also included with the classes. So far, four participants are signed up for the class. People are still encouraged to join.
“I get a lot of satisfaction from working with the participants,” Dorcey said. “By the end, we are all friends. I am as happy for them when they have successes as if I were having them myself. These things are hard for everyone, dieticians included.”