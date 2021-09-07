Prediabetes prevention classes in York

However, if someone wants to just learn more about being healthier and exercising, they won’t be turned away. A person with family history of diabetes might want to learn information to have signs to look for.

The slides and books used in the program are based on CDC curriculum which was based on a nation-wide study about 12 years ago.

“They found that lifestyle changes with modifying lifestyles, diet, and weight, and increasing activity had more of an effect than starting medicine,” Dorcey said. “It was that important so it was ruled out nationally.”

The first half of the program will focus on helping the group learn healthy eating, deal with stress, and how to get back on track if they stray from their plan. The second half will review key ideas while focusing on tracking, setting goals, staying motivated, and overcoming any barriers they may face.

“It’s not about teaching, but it’s about facilitating and coaching,” Dorcey said. “People telling others what to eat and what not to eat are not following the guidelines.”

The group will meet once a week for eight weeks, and then every other week for six months. They have to attend a minimum of nine out of the 16 classes. Dorcey said staying in the program for the full year will help settle a lifestyle change.