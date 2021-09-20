“Potential termination” listed on commissioners’ agenda

YORK – As previously reported in the YNT, the York County Board of Commissioners will be discussing the “potential termination” of York County Attorney John Lyons when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning.

The action item has been included in the agenda, to be proceeded by an executive/closed session “to receive advice from legal counsel on a personnel matter and for the protection of the public’s interest.”

The county board members held a special meeting last week, during which they announced they are considering the termination of Lyons because he signed a contract with Clay County to serve as their interim county attorney for at least six months – the day after they unanimously voted to deny his request to serve the other county because it would be taking him away from the very heavy caseload in York County which they say requires a full-time commitment. That commitment, they maintain, was understood by Lyons when he was hired and it was clearly outlined prior to him accepting the position.

He has argued that he didn’t need the county board’s approval to provide county attorney services for Clay County and that he was only asking for their blessing.