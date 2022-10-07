 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Possible scam reported involving safety inspections

  • Updated
  • 0

YORK – The State Fire Marshal Agency has learned of an effort to scam some facilities under the pretense of safety inspections. The scammers contacted a facility to schedule a State Fire Marshal safety inspection but wanted the customer to pay by bit coin prior to the inspection.

State Fire Marshal deputies might contact a facility prior to an inspection to ensure access to the facility, but an inspection fee payment will never be required prior to an inspection. Additionally, payment will never be required by bit coin.

After inspections are completed, the facility can pay the inspection fee by check or online through the State Pay Port system. The information about these payment methods will be listed on the fee sheet received by the facility.

Anyone who has received a call regarding this scam or has information about it is requested to contact the State Fire Marshal Agency at 402-471-2027.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News