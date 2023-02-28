YORK – Portions of North Division Avenue will be closed each day this week, through the end of the business day on Friday.

According to the city offices, the closures will take place due to utility work in those areas.

Each day, specific locations will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. A detour on 19th Street will direct area northbound traffic to Lincoln Avenue, during closure times.

The affected areas will be at the north end of Division Avenue at the intersection with West 25th Street; on 24th Street leading to Division Avenue; just north of the former Epworth Village location; and then just north of that point from Meadowlark Lane leading to Division Avenue.