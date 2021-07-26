Pork expo draws crowd from around state

YORK – “Being a part of the Ricketts administration, the goal is to grow Nebraska and agriculture in our state,” Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman told a crowd this past week at the Nebraska Pork Expo held in York. “Certainly that is the focus of all of you and we thank you for what you do every day.”

He spoke to about 200 pork producers and agri-businesses involved in the pork industry in Nebraska as they gathered here for this statewide event.

“It’s a tough job and you all overcame a lot of challenges in the last year,” Wellman continued. “You found ways to make it through the last year.

“Right now, there are approximately 3.8 million hogs in Nebraska, it’s a growing sector in our state,” Wellman said. “We have three goals – to represent farmers and ranchers in the state and protect what you do; to focus on carrying out statutes with regulatory authority while being helpful and knowing your needs; and support our teammates in the department of agriculture.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state department of agriculture had a booth available at the convention center during the expo, as did dozens of businesses and other agencies dedicated to the field.