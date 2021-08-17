Population increased for City of York, number now over 8,000

YORK – For the first time in 20 years, the City of York’s population is over 8,000 people.

The figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show York’s population in 2020 was determined to be 8,066. That compares to 7,776 in 2010; 8,081 in 2000; 7,940 in 1990 and 7,723 in 1980.

Of the 529 incorporated areas in the state, 183 cities/towns/villages showed population growth since 2010. Of the 529, nine saw no change; 337 had a loss; and 161 lost more than 10% of their population in the last decade.

Two other municipalities in York County saw population growth since 2010 – Henderson and Waco.

Henderson’s population went over 1,000 for the first time since 1980. The 2020 census determined the population in Henderson is 1,080, compared to 991 in 2010; 986 in 2000; 999 in 1990; and 1,072 in 1980.

In Waco, the latest population figure is now 296, meaning the town grew by 60 people since 2010 when the population there was 236. The population in 2000 was 256; in 1990, 211; and in 1980, 225.

Bradshaw had exactly the same population count in the 2020 census as it did in 2010 – 273 people. In 2000, the population in Bradshaw was 336; in 1990, 330; and 373 in 1980.

