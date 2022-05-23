 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pony Express roars through York -- trek across state trumpets child mental health

  • Updated
  • 0

YORK – A squadron of Pony Express riders roared through York last Friday on their annual journey to promote awareness of mental health in Nebraska’s youngest residents.

The ‘roar’ was attributed to the guttural rumble of Harley Davidson engines, not the historic horse flesh common to the romanticized, original Pony Express from St. Joseph to Sacramento that carried mail from April 3, 1860 until October 26, 1861.

Like their equine predecessors, these riders, too, carry heartfelt letters in support of this most important cause they are given along the way … many written by children themselves, said Holly Stevens.

Stevens, promotion and site coordinator for this motorized Pony Express Ride Across Nebraska, said this is the event’s 15th year.

The Pony Express gathered last Wednesday in Scottsbluff to kick off the ride that culminated with a rally on the steps of the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln.

Thursday the bikes left Scottsbluff and rode in formation to Sidney, then Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney where a big rally took place.

People are also reading…

Friday, she continued, “We got up in Kearney” to make visits in Grand Island and then York, followed by Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.

Saturday, joined by many more Pony Express Riders in and from the metro areas of Eastern Nebraska, the group parked and dismounted for a NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) walk at Boys Town.

Following an en masse visit to Frontier Harley Davidson in Lincoln came the 1:30 p.m. Saturday assembly of what Stevens expected to be up to 150 bikes at the Nebraska State Capital.

aDSC_1335.JPG

Each year when the Pony Express riders stop at Wessels, they gather for a group photo in the church for one memento among many of their journey from Scottsbluff to the steps of the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln to promote children’s mental health.
aDSC_1340.JPG

Pony Express riders prepare themselves and their machines to depart Wessels last Friday just after noon. The group was escorted north through the heart of York by sheriff’s deputies, then continued on to their next stop in Columbus.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford issues recall of 39,000 SUVs due to instances of fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News