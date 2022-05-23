Pony Express roars through York -- trek across state trumpets child mental health

YORK – A squadron of Pony Express riders roared through York last Friday on their annual journey to promote awareness of mental health in Nebraska’s youngest residents.

The ‘roar’ was attributed to the guttural rumble of Harley Davidson engines, not the historic horse flesh common to the romanticized, original Pony Express from St. Joseph to Sacramento that carried mail from April 3, 1860 until October 26, 1861.

Like their equine predecessors, these riders, too, carry heartfelt letters in support of this most important cause they are given along the way … many written by children themselves, said Holly Stevens.

Stevens, promotion and site coordinator for this motorized Pony Express Ride Across Nebraska, said this is the event’s 15th year.

The Pony Express gathered last Wednesday in Scottsbluff to kick off the ride that culminated with a rally on the steps of the Nebraska State Capital in Lincoln.

Thursday the bikes left Scottsbluff and rode in formation to Sidney, then Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney where a big rally took place.

Friday, she continued, “We got up in Kearney” to make visits in Grand Island and then York, followed by Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont.

Saturday, joined by many more Pony Express Riders in and from the metro areas of Eastern Nebraska, the group parked and dismounted for a NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) walk at Boys Town.

Following an en masse visit to Frontier Harley Davidson in Lincoln came the 1:30 p.m. Saturday assembly of what Stevens expected to be up to 150 bikes at the Nebraska State Capital.