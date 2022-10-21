Polk serves its patrons with both fire and ambulance

POLK -- The downtown fire hall is headquarters for Polk’s dual fire and ambulance service, a department 29 volunteers strong. Thirteen of the 29 first responders are trained emergency medical technicians standing by when bad things happen to their neighbors.

Pat McNaught, chief the past seven years, said his department’s rolling stock that stands ready to deploy at a moment’s notice includes an engine, a heavy rescue rig, a pair of tankers, a brush truck and two “people haulers” in addition to the ambulance.

A recent addition to the fire station will accommodate a recent ambulance acquisition.

Calls for service, he said, run 55-75 per year.

That number, he said, “Really hasn’t changed all that much over the 20 years I’ve been on” the department.

Backing locally among residents and the fire board, he added, is solid.

“We have a lot of support,” McNaught said.

The department serves a community rich in history and tradition.

Founded in 1906 and named after U.S. President James K. Polk, it was the last town established in Polk County. When the Union Pacific Railroad began building a branch line in the area the City Improvement Company was formed to obtain land and lay out the town.

After a townsite had been surveyed, the company held a public sale of lots on September 11, 1906, which attracted more than 1,000 prospective buyers. A whirlwind of building activity followed, and the village boomed. Houses and stores from nearby Arborville and Stark were moved to Polk to take advantage of the railroad.

By 1907 four passenger and two freight trains arrived daily. The village grew to include four churches, five grocery stores, three banks, two hotels, a livery barn, blacksmith, school, and newspaper. By 1914 water and electric systems had been installed. The town’s peak population of 561 was reached in 1920.