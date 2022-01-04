 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk County prison inmate dead at 35
0 comments

Polk County prison inmate dead at 35

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – Kristopher Prigge, 35, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at a hospital in Lincoln. He was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC), according to prison officials.

Prigge’s sentence began on April 3, 2019. He was serving a 40- to 45-year sentence on charges out of Polk County that included first degree sexual assault on a child and incest.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Prigge was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly D.C. storm kills 5, leaves 850,000 without power

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News