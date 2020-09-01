Polk County man dies due to COVID-19

YORK – The Four Corners Health District is reporting that a Polk County man in his 70s has died due to COVID-19.

Health officials say he had significant underlying health conditions.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in Polk County and the third in the Four Corners Health District. The first two deaths were both in Seward County.

The past three-day total of COVID-19 cases in the health district has increased by 17, according to health officials.

There are three new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 115. So far, 80 people have fully recovered.

Butler County has 10 new cases, bringing the total there to 95 with 58 recoveries.

Seward County has three new cases, bringing the total there to 181 since the pandemic began. There have been 105 recoveries in Seward County.

And Polk County has had one new case reported – that is the case in which the person has died. In Polk County, 24 people have fully recovered since the COVID-19 situation began.

The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 422 with 267 recoveries.