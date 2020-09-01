Polk County man dies due to COVID-19

YORK – The Four Corners Health District is reporting that a Polk County man in his 70s has died due to COVID-19.
Health officials say he had significant underlying health conditions.
This is the first COVID-19 related death in Polk County and the third in the Four Corners Health District. The first two deaths were both in Seward County.
The past three-day total of COVID-19 cases in the health district has increased by 17, according to health officials.
There are three new cases in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 115. So far, 80 people have fully recovered.
Butler County has 10 new cases, bringing the total there to 95 with 58 recoveries.
Seward County has three new cases, bringing the total there to 181 since the pandemic began. There have been 105 recoveries in Seward County.
And Polk County has had one new case reported – that is the case in which the person has died. In Polk County, 24 people have fully recovered since the COVID-19 situation began.
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District is now at 422 with 267 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the health district’s risk dial is still in the yellow category but is very close to moving to orange.
The risk dial categorizes risk as green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).
The dial also numerically categorizes the risk. Zero to one is green (low), 1-2 is yellow (moderate), 2-3 is orange (high) and 3-4 is red (severe).
The district’s dial is currently at 1.88. Last week it was 1.75.
This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:
• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;
• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in the jurisdiction;
• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);
• Health care system capacity;
• Availability of critical medical equipment;
• The identification of community clusters/community spread;
• Availability of COVID testing;
• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
