Police union issue costing city thousands of dollars

YORK – When the York City Council met Thursday night, in regular session, it came to light that an ongoing legal issue with the police union has been costing the city thousands of dollars.
Councilman Matt Wagner said he wanted to acknowledge “there is a bill in these claims, for over $10,000, to a legal firm, the Woods Aitken Law Firm.”
“Yes, these are our labor attorneys,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “This all started back in 2018, when we talked about a promotion for an officer. A condition of that promotion was that he had to move to York or York County. He agreed, he got the promotion, then he backed out. The union contested the residency condition and we have been going back and forth ever since.”
Frei said the initial ruling was in the city’s favor, but “the union appealed and now we have been notified that the union has filed with the Nebraska Court of Appeals and we are waiting for a date of argument.”
“So there will be more bills to come?” asked Wagner.
“Yes,” Frei responded.
“Is this officer still employed with the city’s police department?” Wagner asked.
Frei said the officer is no longer employed by York – he resigned some time ago and has been working in a department elsewhere.
“Yet, the union is still pushing us?” Wagner asked.
Frei said yes, that is the case.
“How much money have the people of York paid to deal with this?” Wagner asked.
Frei said the total now is at $43,801.
“For a person that is no longer employed here?” Wagner asked further.
“Yes,” Frei again responded.
“The bills will continue to climb for the people of York?” Wagner asked again.
“Yes, it appears so,” Frei responded.
“The union wants to continue to go against our residency requirement for police officers,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell.
“This has gone on way too long,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
“This situation has been through layers of negotiations,” Campbell said.
No further details about the situation, including the identity of the former police officer, were discussed as this is an issue dealing with personnel along with legal negotiations.