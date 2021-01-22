Police union issue costing city thousands of dollars

YORK – When the York City Council met Thursday night, in regular session, it came to light that an ongoing legal issue with the police union has been costing the city thousands of dollars.

Councilman Matt Wagner said he wanted to acknowledge “there is a bill in these claims, for over $10,000, to a legal firm, the Woods Aitken Law Firm.”

“Yes, these are our labor attorneys,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “This all started back in 2018, when we talked about a promotion for an officer. A condition of that promotion was that he had to move to York or York County. He agreed, he got the promotion, then he backed out. The union contested the residency condition and we have been going back and forth ever since.”

Frei said the initial ruling was in the city’s favor, but “the union appealed and now we have been notified that the union has filed with the Nebraska Court of Appeals and we are waiting for a date of argument.”

“So there will be more bills to come?” asked Wagner.

“Yes,” Frei responded.

“Is this officer still employed with the city’s police department?” Wagner asked.