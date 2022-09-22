 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York

York Police Department
Eric Eckert

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange.

The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred.

Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat was stolen from a refrigerated Great Dane trailer on Saturday, Sept. 17, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Officers say the suspects stole the trailer and semi-tractor, drove to the Waco exit where they then transferred the items to another trailer.

The semi-tractor and trailer were recovered – but the 18 ½ tons of meat has not.

If anyone has any information regarding this theft, they are asked to call the York Police Department at 402-363-2640 or York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999.

Anonymous tips may be eligible for cash rewards.

