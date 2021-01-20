Police judges once upheld Gresham ordinances

GRESHAM – Tucked away in the Nebraska State Constitution (Article V-1, to be precise) is a reference nearly forgotten in Nebraska History: a reference to a “police judge.”
As recently as 50 years ago, Gresham had its own police judge. In 1969 Gresham Police Judge Homer Suhr handed down a $10 fine, plus $4 in court costs, to a Gresham resident accused of discharging a shotgun on Main Street. A few years earlier, then-Police Judge William Troxler held up then-Gresham Police Officer Ernest Gierhan’s accusation a young man “Did leave the curb and did willfully make an illegal U turn in the lane of traffic in the Village of Gresham, Nebr.”
Memories of the village’s Police Judge surfaced in a few weeks ago, as Gresham residents delved deep into village documents and memorabilia, including issues of the Gresham Gazette. “It kind of spurred us into talking about the past,” said Gresham Village Clerk and Gresham native Donna Bryant. The discoveries’ timing fit right in with the community’s push to better Gresham, from its Main Street to a park project. “We’re bringing them back to their heritage,” Bryant said.
Gresham native Tony Cain said posting the Police Judge documents on Facebook has inspired a lot of discussion, reminiscing and good-natured barbs. “All these alumni are coming to the Facebook Page to reminisce,” he said.
“We always knew we had a town cop, but I didn’t remember a lot about the judge,” Bryant said.
According to the State’s Constitution, a police judge is a “judicial constitutional officer and must be elected as such.” As with any government entity, the concept of a town police judge wasn’t without gray area. Cases like Cleaver v. Jenkins (1909) brought specificity to the elected position’s powers. In Cleaver v. Jenkins, it was determined at the time police judges had the authority to collect fines, and file suit to collect those fines if not paid.
By all indications, vary rarely – if ever – such suits had to be filed. The gentleman ordinance-breakers discharging shotguns and making illegal U-turns most likely each coughed up the $14 owed to the village.
Former Gresham resident Tom Lindstrom remembers those days – at his $14 paid for his illegal U-turn. “This would have been not long after I got my drivers license,” he said. “Everybody made U-turns, just never got a ticket.”
“I was very embarrassed because my mother was the editor of the [Gresham] Gazette at the time, so that was a little tense for a while,” Lindstrom added.
Some rebel-rousers in Gresham got more than their mother’s disapproval. There were a few who spent quality time in Gresham’s tiny jail, still located in the village’s maintenance shop (but not used).
Cain said appearing before the Police Judge did so at a less official location: the Police Judge’s home.
Lindstrom said the Police Judge disbanded not long after his U-turn ticket. Patrol duties were then shifted to the York County Sheriff’s Department.
An elected position, Nebraska’s police judges are part of the subject of Nebraska State Constitution Article V-19 (“Practice of all courts to be uniform”). A 1901 annotation to the Article reads: “Legislature cannot give to district court power or authority to remove from office police judge of one class of cities.”
Whether part of State law or a stack of nearly-forgotten papers, Gresham’s Police Judge was – and is – an important part of the community. Cain said he hopes the discoveries play a role in Gresham’s future, too. “We’re just trying to get attention for Gresham,” he said. Bryant added: “We’re hoping it instills pride, nostalgia and happiness along the way.”