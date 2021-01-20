Police judges once upheld Gresham ordinances

According to the State’s Constitution, a police judge is a “judicial constitutional officer and must be elected as such.” As with any government entity, the concept of a town police judge wasn’t without gray area. Cases like Cleaver v. Jenkins (1909) brought specificity to the elected position’s powers. In Cleaver v. Jenkins, it was determined at the time police judges had the authority to collect fines, and file suit to collect those fines if not paid.

By all indications, vary rarely – if ever – such suits had to be filed. The gentleman ordinance-breakers discharging shotguns and making illegal U-turns most likely each coughed up the $14 owed to the village.

Former Gresham resident Tom Lindstrom remembers those days – at his $14 paid for his illegal U-turn. “This would have been not long after I got my drivers license,” he said. “Everybody made U-turns, just never got a ticket.”

“I was very embarrassed because my mother was the editor of the [Gresham] Gazette at the time, so that was a little tense for a while,” Lindstrom added.

Some rebel-rousers in Gresham got more than their mother’s disapproval. There were a few who spent quality time in Gresham’s tiny jail, still located in the village’s maintenance shop (but not used).