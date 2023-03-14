York Police Officers and York Firefighters scrimmaged in a basketball game with the York Wolves Special Olympics team this past week. The police officers who participated were Mitch Meyer, Bricen Bates, Dallas Bruning, Stephanie Schroeder and not pictured, Harold Rodenborg. The York Firefighters who participated were Jacob Stutzman, Corey Parsons and Caleb Parsons. The York Wolves have also participated in the Special Olympics Regional Basketball Tournament in Lincoln on February 12 and received third place. They will participate in another basketball tournament for the Special Olympics Spring Games in Lincoln on April 1. York Special Olympics basketball coaches are Glen Snodgrass, Allison Snodgrass and Clay Berry. If anyone is interest in participating in Special Olympics or being a volunteer to help coach, contact Jan Bestwick.