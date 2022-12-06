Police department to get new tasers, equipment

YORK – The York Police Department is in the process of getting new tasers and related equipment.

The purchase was already approved as part of the 2022-23 budget process and this past week, the city council approved the $22,611 expense.

York Police Chief Ed Tjaden explained to the council that the department’s current tasers “are at the end of life, they are so behind that they are not serviceable any longer.”

The department’s tasers haven’t been replaced in a long time.

This purchase, Chief Tjaden said, will allow the department to have six tasers total – in order to have four on the street at all times and two on hand at the station.

He also explained the necessity of tasers, as they reduce injuries. The purpose, he said, is to gain physical control of a person when they are threatening and/or combative. “It’s a very viable option,” he said, comparing it to other options that can create more hazards.

Chief Tjaden said this package deal – which includes the purchase of holtsters and cartridges from Axon Enterprise – includes a five-year extended warranty. He also noted the department will continue its in-house training of officers.

“I am asking for the council’s allowance to take no bids,” Chief Tjaden said. “There are only two vendors and I don’t know the second. We have worked with Axon in the past. I don’t know who else we would buy these from.”

Councilman Jerry Wilkinson asked if there was any value on the old tasers and what needed to be done in the future to make sure this taser situation doesn’t occur again. Chief Tjaden said of the current tasers owned by the department only three are functioning at this time and there is no value in them. He also replied that this purchase will equip the department for at least another five years and suggested a more rotational replacement method in the future – especially as there are consistent “leaps in technology.”

The council unanimously approved the purchase.