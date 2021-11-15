Police department investigating theft, vandalism

YORK – The York Police Department is investigating a vandalism and a theft; Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for information that will lead to the arrest of the person or people involved in these crimes.

The vandalism occurred in the 600 Block of North Grant Avenue, sometime between Oct. 26 and 27. Someone entered a laundry room and attempted to break into the coin boxes of two washing machines. Entry was not gained but both washing machines sustained considerable damage. Estimated damages are approximately $500.

The theft occurred at a lot located in the 900 Block between North Lincoln Avenue and South Grant Avenue. This theft occurred sometime between Aug. 31 and Nov. 5. Someone entered an unlocked gray pickup and removed an inverter. The estimated loss is approximately $800.

If anyone has information that may lead to the person or people responsible, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999. An anonymous tip may be eligible for a cash reward.