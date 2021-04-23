Police chief makes 2020 report on a year of the pandemic, protests and changes

YORK – Each spring, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden provides the city administration and council with an annual report which looks at officer activities, types of calls, numbers of different types of services rendered in the previous year.
This year’s report – which he presented to the council this past week – shows the impact of COVID-19.
“This past year brought many new challenges for everyone and was especially hard felt by law enforcement,” Chief Tjaden said in his report. “COVID-19 presented many new issues including new forms of enforcement, equipment shortages and ever-changing guidance on safety precautions.
“This year, we saw decreases in overall calls for service, arrests and traffic enforcement,” the chief continued in his report. “I feel it is extremely important to note that for significant portions of 2020, I issued safety directives to staff to reduce the volume of proactive activity and general services rendered to reduce COVID-19 exposure. This means we had limited traffic and proactive contacts in the community, and did not offer fingerprinting and other services at the police department. I believe that future data will indicate that our general trends are intact, with increasing traffic and proactive enforcement and increased community-based contacts (such as the nearly 100 school checks performed in 2020).
During 2020, the police department received 8,498 calls for services. That compared to 8,946 the year before; 10,185 in 2018; 8,288 in 2017; and 7,820 in 2016.
Of the 8,498 calls for services last year: 2,115 were related to criminal issues; 468 pertained to juveniles; 2,837 had to deal with traffic and parking issues; 1,643 were for special services (like dogs running at large, etc.); 1,344 were regarding domestic and civil disputes; and 91 school checks were performed.
In 2020, the police department arrested 237 individuals – 189 men and 48 women. That compares to 365 arrests in 2019, 364 in 2018, 289 in 2017, and 343 in 2016. The report says physical arrests were limited by internal and external COVID-19 directives, particularly those from prosecutors and courts and the local jail, about limiting physical arrests.
Most arrests in 2020 were due to warrants (21%), drug violations (18%), theft (12%), assaults (12%) and DUIs (8%).
Regarding thefts in 2020, in the City of York, there were 22 burglaries, 10 forgeries, eight frauds by deception, 13 stolen vehicles, for a total of 116 theft-related cases. From those, 40 people were arrested/cited for theft and 25 were arrested/cited for criminal mischief.
As far as traffic tickets in York, officers issued 128 citations, 70 non-moving tickets, 164 notices of defects and 408 warnings. “Of important note is the significant number of verbal warnings issued by officers of the police department – 1,173,” Chief Tjaden said. “Officer activity was affected by COVID-19 restrictions, which were in place for at least six months of 2020. Officers were advised to have limited physical contact with motorists/citizens unless it was a major violation of some kind. These measures were put in place to protect the officers and citizens from exposure to and the spread of COVID-19.”
The pandemic also created a decrease in accidents over the year, “which is a positive mark,” Chief Tjaden said, “but I need to note that we also saw lower numbers in traffic in general during peak time frames of the COVID-19 influence. Also, we changed the way we handle motor vehicle accidents and no longer require an officer’s presence at every parking lot or private property accident.” There were 140 accidents in the city in 2020 – that compares to 281 in 2019, 223 in 2018, 216 in 2017, and 213 in 2016.
Chief Tjaden added, “We also spent virtually all of 2020 preparing for our transition to new software in December. This is our new computer-aided dispatch and reporting system that links us to county dispatch. While not perfect, this system promises improved functionality with more direct communication and advanced call and report tracking. 2020 also brought us newly mandated accident reporting software, expanded citations and the switch from the Uniform Crime Reporting to the National Incident Based Reporting System in tracking crime statistics.
“New challenges bring new actions and solutions, so this year’s report will look different,” he continued.
He said he wanted to especially thank Deb Hansen for her work in tracking, correlating and reporting an entire year’s worth of data in two separate reporting systems to different standards, to provide this data.”
“I am compelled to point out how proud I am of the men and women of the York Police Department,” Chief Tjaden said. “Upon looking back at 2020, I find difficulty in finding the words to accurately describe this sentiment. This was the year of the pandemic, protests and huge changes to our day-to-day operations, and the staff at this department have worked tirelessly to focus on and protect the citizens of York. More than ever, I am proud to be a member of this department and the community.”