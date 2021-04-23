Police chief makes 2020 report on a year of the pandemic, protests and changes

Of the 8,498 calls for services last year: 2,115 were related to criminal issues; 468 pertained to juveniles; 2,837 had to deal with traffic and parking issues; 1,643 were for special services (like dogs running at large, etc.); 1,344 were regarding domestic and civil disputes; and 91 school checks were performed.

In 2020, the police department arrested 237 individuals – 189 men and 48 women. That compares to 365 arrests in 2019, 364 in 2018, 289 in 2017, and 343 in 2016. The report says physical arrests were limited by internal and external COVID-19 directives, particularly those from prosecutors and courts and the local jail, about limiting physical arrests.

Most arrests in 2020 were due to warrants (21%), drug violations (18%), theft (12%), assaults (12%) and DUIs (8%).

Regarding thefts in 2020, in the City of York, there were 22 burglaries, 10 forgeries, eight frauds by deception, 13 stolen vehicles, for a total of 116 theft-related cases. From those, 40 people were arrested/cited for theft and 25 were arrested/cited for criminal mischief.