Police budget holds "needs, not wants"

YORK – As the city’s preliminary budget conversations continue, this past week the council heard from York Police Chief Ed Tjaden who said this year’s budget for his department is made up of “needs, not wants.”

“We take a lot of pride in being stewards of public money, so there are not a lot of high ticket items in my budget this year,” Chief Tjaden said.

He explained that this is a two-vehicle year – meaning two vehicles will be replaced as part of the regular rotation within the fleet. One vehicle to be replaced is a utility vehicle that has significant rust and $150,000 miles. The other is a police cruiser.

He said there will be another payment on radios.

Also in the budget is a cutting-edge piece of equipment, called True Narc, which is a laser device. He explained how this device is used to shoot a laser beam through a container to determine what is in inside – which is significantly more safe than handling a substance which has the potential of being extremely hazardous, such as Fentanyl. When the beam is deployed, the device will tell officers what type of substance they are dealing with. This will be especially valuable when probable cause searches are conducted.

“This will also be something we can share with other agencies, when providing assistance,” Tjaden said. “Really, this is the only out-of-the-ordinary item in the budget, the rest is standard.”

Mayor Barry Redfern asked how hiring is going, after the past couple of years with vacancies on the force and the difficulties of hiring and retaining officers.

“It is improving,” Chief Tjaden said. “We have more officers in the pipeline and more that have been certified. The pay incentive really helped. The officers are seeing improvements in the workload and the new excitement is great. I increased my training budget, to reflect the new people in the pipeline and becoming certified. I’m really happy I have six applicants now – but remember, a few years ago, we’d have 30-40 for open positions. But having six now is very encouraging.”

“Sue (City Administrator Crawford) and I have been meeting with the unions and we will have a report for the council in July,” Mayor Redfern said. “So far, things are going really well.”

Editor’s note: This is another installment in an ongoing series about the city’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

