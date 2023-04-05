YORK – This week, in York County District Court, a multi-DUI case against a York man was amended as part of a plea agreement.

Chad Hoffman, 42, appeared before Judge James Stecker.

Hoffman was arrested by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop, as it was determined he was driving while intoxicated. Court documents indicate Hoffman was given several opportunities to submit to a preliminary breath test, but “each time he hindered the operations of the device and refused to submit to the test.”

It was also discovered he was driving on a revoked license.

At the jail, deputies said his blood alcohol content was determined to be .174 which is more than twice the legal limit.

It was also found that Hoffman had two previous DUI convictions – one in June of 2018 and another in May of 2020.

As part of the plea agreement, the first count was reduced from a third offense DUI to a second offense DUI. Hoffman pleaded no contest to the amended charge, as well as to driving under revocation second offense and refusal to test.

Judge Stecker ordered a substance abuse evaluation and set sentencing for May 22.