Plea agreement reached in meth, trespassing case

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, whose past addresses have been listed as Henderson and York, has changed his plea in a case that initially involved the possession of methamphetamine and trespassing.
Initially, Camacho pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespassing. Due to a plea agreement, the possession charge was amended to attempted possession and the trespassing charge was dismissed.
This case began when York Police officers were dispatched to a residence in York at 3:45 a.m., upon the call of a woman who said Camacho had assaulted her husband.
When officers arrived, according to an affidavit filed with the York County Court, they found Camacho being confronted by the man who had been assaulted.
The arresting officer says in his report to the court that he was aware two weeks earlier, a sergeant with the police department had already warned Camacho that he was not supposed to be at this particular address – and if he was found to be, he would be arrested.
The man who was assaulted by Camacho said Camacho had awakened him and when confronted, Camacho shoved him to the floor. The man said he was not injured and did not want to file charges.
The officer says Camacho protested as he was being arrested.
As he was being arrested, the officer said they found a bag containing methamphetamine residue – it later was field tested as positive for methamphetamine. Officers also found a tablet – an electronic device – in Camacho’s backpack, which was left at the residence because it belonged to the people who lived there.
Sentencing in the matter has been scheduled for Aug. 4.