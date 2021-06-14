Plea agreement reached in meth, trespassing case

YORK – Keshawn J. Camacho, 23, whose past addresses have been listed as Henderson and York, has changed his plea in a case that initially involved the possession of methamphetamine and trespassing.

Initially, Camacho pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespassing. Due to a plea agreement, the possession charge was amended to attempted possession and the trespassing charge was dismissed.

This case began when York Police officers were dispatched to a residence in York at 3:45 a.m., upon the call of a woman who said Camacho had assaulted her husband.

When officers arrived, according to an affidavit filed with the York County Court, they found Camacho being confronted by the man who had been assaulted.