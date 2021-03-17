Plea agreement reached in meth, obstruction cases

YORK – A York man has pleaded no contest to numerous charges in two separate cases that involve situations of drug possession, tampering with evidence, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, etc.
This week, in York County District Court, Frederick Smith, 49, changed his plea before Judge James Stecker.
In the first case, Smith pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. In return for that change of plea, a charge of obstructing a police officer was dismissed.
He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.
This case began last November when deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to York Mobile Plaza upon the report of a disturbance.
The deputy who filed the affidavit with the court wrote that when he arrived, he saw the other deputy talking with a man and a woman in a car. He said he heard the other deputy order the man to keep his hands out of his waistband area.
As the reporting deputy neared the vehicle, the man exited the vehicle through the passenger door and had his hands near the front of his waistband. The deputy ordered him to stop reaching in his waistband as they feared he was attempting to produce a weapon.
According to court documents, the deputy went to grab the man’s arm at which time his hand came up from his waistband and the deputy could see “multiple hypodermic needles” in the man’s right hand. The deputy said he ordered the man to drop the needles.
As the deputy was getting his handcuffs in order to arrest the man, he said the man began reaching into his left waistband area – eventually, the deputy got the man into handcuffs.
The deputy said, in his affidavit with the court, that during a search of the man’s person, deputies found, “two glass methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe, a Ziploc bag of marijuana (weighing five grams). And they recovered the needles that he had earlier dropped.
The deputy said the man identified himself as Frederick Smith “and he admitted using meth through “IV” which means intravenously.
Sentencing has been set for April 26.
The second case stemmed from a situation in December.
In that particular case, a York Police officer was on regular duty at 1 a.m., when he saw a vehicle backing up, in the roadway on South Lincoln Avenue. He activated his lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. He said the vehicle, which was a late 1990s SUV, went into a hotel parking lot and failed to stop – and then quickly accelerated back onto South Lincoln Avenue.
According to court documents, the police officer followed and the vehicle proceeded south at speeds in excess of 90 mph. The officer said the driver proceeded southbound, driving in both lanes, in the middle of the roadway and on the shoulder.
At that point, two deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department arrived to provide assistance.
The vehicle continued south over the I-80 overpass, in excess of 90 mph, and as the vehicle approached the 5000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue, there was a semi-tractor and trailer crossing the roadway. The vehicle slowed and the driver swerved onto the shoulder in order to not hit the semi-trailer. The officer said “the driver was driving with willful disregard to other drivers and property.”
Court documents indicate the driver – later found to be Smith – continued southbound, outside of city limits, at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Between County Roads 7 and 8, Smith made a U-turn and drove back northbound. Smith continued northbound, officers said, at speeds in excess of 100 mph, down Highway 81. They said he also swerved from lane to lane. He then proceeded along the bypass into York at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
They said he continued past Nobes Road in excess of 90 mph and the police officers terminated the pursuit due to dangerous speeds and Smith’s dangerous driving. They saw the vehicle turn eastbound onto East Second Street as they watched from a parking lot nearby and then saw him stop at the stop sign at E. First Street and North Lincoln Avenue.
They followed Smith’s vehicle at a safe distance and saw him turn southbound onto South Platte Avenue and then west on Walnut. Then the vehicle continued south onto Kingsley Avenue at speeds in excess of 50 mph – where the speed limit is 25. Smith continued through the residential streets of the west side of town at speeds in excess of 40 mph, not stopping at stop signs and failing to signal.
Smith’s vehicle eventually came to a stop due to a mechanical failure in the 700 Block of North Beaver Avenue.
At that point, officers saw Smith exit the vehicle and run into the yard of 707 North Beaver Avenue. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants.
The officer says, in the affidavit, that the vehicle was no longer running but was rolling forward. The officer attempted to run after him but lost sight of him and other units continued to look for him while the officer put the vehicle in park and removed the keys.
While searching the immediate area, the officer says he found a man wearing a black hoodie and dark sweatpants, hiding behind a shed and fence in the neighboring property.
“The man had his hands inside the pockets of the hoodie,” the officer says in his report. “I ordered him to show me his hands and he did not.”
The officer drew his service weapon and ordered the man to show his hands. Smith then did and was eventually taken into custody.
Officers said they identified him as Smith, who they knew from prior law enforcement contacts. They found a broken hypodermic needle in his pants pocket and several hundred dollars in cash. The immediate area was searched and officers said they located six more used needles thrown on the other side of the fence where he was hiding.
“It should be noted that Smith is a known user of methamphetamine,” the officer says in the affidavit. “He has also been charged, convicted and sentenced to one year or more in prison four times.”
When Smith was at the jail, officers found bundled with the cash a bag containing methamphetamine and it was noted that the substance in the needles all tested positive as being methamphetamine.
Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; and tampering with physical evidence, a Class 4 felony. The prosecution was also seeking to have Smith designated as a habitual criminal.
In this case, he pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer and willful reckless driving.
Sentencing for this particular case has also been set for April 26.