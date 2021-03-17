Plea agreement reached in meth, obstruction cases

According to court documents, the police officer followed and the vehicle proceeded south at speeds in excess of 90 mph. The officer said the driver proceeded southbound, driving in both lanes, in the middle of the roadway and on the shoulder.

At that point, two deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department arrived to provide assistance.

The vehicle continued south over the I-80 overpass, in excess of 90 mph, and as the vehicle approached the 5000 Block of South Lincoln Avenue, there was a semi-tractor and trailer crossing the roadway. The vehicle slowed and the driver swerved onto the shoulder in order to not hit the semi-trailer. The officer said “the driver was driving with willful disregard to other drivers and property.”

Court documents indicate the driver – later found to be Smith – continued southbound, outside of city limits, at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Between County Roads 7 and 8, Smith made a U-turn and drove back northbound. Smith continued northbound, officers said, at speeds in excess of 100 mph, down Highway 81. They said he also swerved from lane to lane. He then proceeded along the bypass into York at speeds in excess of 100 mph.