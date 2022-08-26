Plea agreement reached in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he saw a traffic violation and a stop was initiated.

Amber Featherstone, 35, of Denver, Colo., was a passenger in the vehicle.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted and deputies found a bag with a glass vial containing a white crystal substance which was methamphetamine. He also found multiple glass pipes that are commonly used to inhale methamphetamine.

She was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance which this past week was amended down to a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 5.