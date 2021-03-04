Plea agreement reached in marijuana delivery case

YORK – A 28-year-old Massachusetts man has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the delivery of a considerable amount of marijuana.

Nathan Janiseiski of Southwick, Mass., entered a guilty plea to an amended charge this week in York County District Court.

He was charged after being found in possession of more than a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in this county.

He was initially charged with possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. Class 4 felonies carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post release supervision, upon conviction. Class 2A felonies carry a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.

In return for his guilty plea to attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor, all the other charges against him were dismissed.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in the county jail.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 26.