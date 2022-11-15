Plea agreement reached in fourth offense DUI case

YORK – A man accused of fourth offense driving under the influence has taken a plea agreement that allowed him to plead no contest to third offense DUI instead.

Taylor Nelson, 31, of Hastings, appeared in York County District Court for a change of plea hearing.

This case began when Nebraska State Patrol troopers were dispatched on a the report of a possible drunk driver, who was westbound on Interstate 80 near Seward.

When troopers located Nelson, according to court documents, they saw him drive onto the shoulder and cross the center line, back and forth between driving lanes. A traffic stop was initiated.

Court documents indicate Nelson appeared to be drunk and troopers could smell alcohol on his person.

It was found that Nelson had a 15-year driver’s license revocation from a third offense DUI. The other three DUI convictions were in Adams County.

The troopers said Nelson became upset and said he wanted to leave, as well as that he would not be submitting to any testing.

Initially, Nelson was charged with fourth offense DUI, which is a Class 2A felony. That was amended to third offense DUI, a misdemeanor, to which he pleaded no contest. He also pleaded no contest to driving under revocation from DUI, a Class 4 felony. The charges of refusal to test and obstruction of an officer were dismissed.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 27.