Plea agreement reached in firearm, cocaine case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case where a 23-year-old California man was charged with six felony counts in York County District Court, related to illegal firearms and drugs, including cocaine.

The case began when York County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 80 and Brandon Martens of Valley Springs, Calif., failed to move over to the far lane while passing the stopped cruisers.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop.

One of the county’s drug dogs alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of Martens’ person, according to court documents, resulted in the discovery of a bag of cocaine.

In the vehicle, deputies found approximately 30 pounds of high grade marijuana in a suitcase in the cargo area of the vehicle. Most of the marijuana, according to court documents, was in vacuum-sealed parcels weighing about one pound each.

The deputies say they also found 12 plastic baggies with cocaine residue.

Between the front of the driver’s seat and the center console area, the deputies found a Ruger model SR40, 40-caliber handgun. The handgun did not have a bullet in the chamber; however, it is noted in court documents it did have 15 bullets in the magazine which was inserted into the handgun. It was also noted Martens does not possess a concealed carry permit in any state and made no mention of the gun prior to it being located.

The deputies also said they found a duffel bag which contained a box of ammunition, 76 unused sandwich style plastic baggies, 67 unused Ziploc bags and two digital scales. The scales had a white powdery residue scattered across the tops of them, which field tested positive for cocaine.

The deputies said they also found cash that was rolled up and had a white powdery residue on them.

Martens was charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession fo a firearm during the commission of a drug violation, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Per the plea agreement, Martens pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm while committing a felony, which is a Class 2 felony. All the other charges were dismissed.

He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Sentencing has been set for July 19.