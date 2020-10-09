Plea agreement reached in drug-related case

YORK –James Calderon Barquero, 24, of Omaha, has changed his plea in a drug-related case due to a plea agreement.

This case is a result of a traffic stop inside the city limits of York.

According to court documents, an officer with the York Police Department was on regular duty during the night when he saw a car traveling north on South Lincoln Ave. The officer said the driver – Barquero – did not signal when changing lanes and when it got to the 3200 Block of South Lincoln Avenue, he made an illegal U-turn. The officer said he also went straight to the outside lane and did not first go to the inside lane, or use his signal.

A traffic stop was conducted and the officer says in his affidavit that he could immediately smell the odor of burned marijuana.

The officer said Calderon appeared to be very nervous, “and he stated he was nervous.”

The officer said he informed Calderon that he could smell marijuana and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During that search, high potency THC oil and nearly 69 grams of marijuana was discovered.

Barquero was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and five misdemeanors.