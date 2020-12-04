Plea agreement reached in drug delivery case

YORK – Keven Barahona, 25, of Providence, R.I., has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the delivery of drugs.

The plea agreement also involves the payment of $9,000 in restitution.

This case began during a traffic stop in York County. According to court documents filed by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a speeding vehicle. He said radar indicated it was moving at a rate of 94 mph. A traffic stop was initiated.

The court documents indicate that the back seat passenger was Barahona. The driver was identified as Sheldon Brito (also known as Sheldon Tizon) and in the front passenger seat was Laura Hosman.

The deputy said he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.

After a concentrated cannabis cartridge was discovered on the driver’s seat, Brito underwent a field sobriety test and the deputy determined Brito “was under the influence of cannabis and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”