Plea agreement reached in drug delivery case

YORK – Keven Barahona, 25, of Providence, R.I., has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving the delivery of drugs.
The plea agreement also involves the payment of $9,000 in restitution.
This case began during a traffic stop in York County. According to court documents filed by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy was on regular patrol when he saw a speeding vehicle. He said radar indicated it was moving at a rate of 94 mph. A traffic stop was initiated.
The court documents indicate that the back seat passenger was Barahona. The driver was identified as Sheldon Brito (also known as Sheldon Tizon) and in the front passenger seat was Laura Hosman.
The deputy said he could smell marijuana inside the vehicle.
After a concentrated cannabis cartridge was discovered on the driver’s seat, Brito underwent a field sobriety test and the deputy determined Brito “was under the influence of cannabis and could not safely operate a motor vehicle.”
A search was conducted and during that vehicle search, investigators allegedly found 1,650 tablets of Alprazolam/Xanax in several suitcases in the rear cargo area of the vehicle; four cannabis vape pen cartridges; marijuana in 18 different jars or packages; $4,736 in cash on Barahona’s person; $1,885 in cash in Hosman’s purse; and $975 in cash on Brito’s person.
All three were then arrested.
This week, in York County District Court, Barahona pleaded no contest to attempt of a Class 4 felony, a Class 1 misdemeanor. The initial charges of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of money while in violation (of a drug law) and possession of one ounce to one pound of marijuana were dismissed. The main stipulation with the plea agreement is the agreement to pay the $9,000.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 8.
