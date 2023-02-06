YORK – A plea agreement has been reached in a case involving the delivery of drugs and the hauling of 50 pounds of marijuana into York County.

Mark Madarang, 28, of Porterville, California, appeared in York County District Court this past week for a status hearing.

He was a passenger in a vehicle in which 50 one-pound bags of pot were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A York County drug dog was deployed at the scene because neither the driver nor the occupants could tell deputies where they had been or where they were going, besides other suspicious comments and behavior.

The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

The driver and another passenger indicated that the marijuana belonged to Madarang and he was paying them to get him and the marijuana to Illinois where he planned to sell it. It was established that Madarang was the main individual involved in the distribution of marijuana from California to Illinois.

Initially, Madarang was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. The charges were amended to just one count of attempted possession of more than one pound of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Madarang is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Sentencing has been set for March 27.